State to appeal High Court judgment in Ruth Morrissey case

The focus of the State’s Supreme Court appeal of a High Court judgment in favour of a woman terminally ill with cervical cancer will be on the implications for future screening and diagnostics, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

He confirmed the State Claims Agency will appeal the judgment on behalf of the Health Service Executive (HSE) in the case in which Limerick woman Ruth Morrissey and her husband Paul were last month awarded €2.1 million when they successfully sued the HSE and two laboratories. Quest Diagnostics and MedLab Pathology Limited.

The agency is appealing the ruling by Mr Justice Kevin Cross that those assessing cervical smear tests must have “absolute confidence” if they give the all-clear.

The appeal by the State Claims Agency on behalf of the HSE will also look at the implications of primary liability in such cases.

Mr Harris will bring the heads of a Bill or introductory stages to Cabinet on Tuesday to establish a tribunal to hear and determine claims arising from the CervicalCheck cancer screening controversy, his spokeswoman said. Women may still choose to go to court.

The State has accepted liability for non-disclosure to women of the false negative readings of their smear tests. A total of 121 women have applied and payments will begin in the next few weeks.

Mechanism

Mr Harris said he would like to find a mechanism to protect Ms Morrissey’s award from any appeal after her more than 35 days in court.

He was speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics after the Sunday Business Post reported that the States Claims Agency will appeal the judgment.

Mr Harris said he would like a situation “whereby an assurance can be provided that that award cannot be taken from her”. However, senior legal sources have said this may be difficult as it is two laboratories who are paying damages, not the State or HSE.

Quest Diagnostics, the US laboratory that was found to have negligently read Ms Morrissey’s CervicalCheck smear test is planning to appeal.

MedLab Pathology, which was also found negligent for failing to reject a smear taken in 2012 for having an inadequate number of cells, is appealing too.

The senior legal sources said the Minister could possibly indemnify Ms Morrissey and agree to pay her award regardless of the appeal’s outcome or the three parties could say they were appealing only the absolute confidence element of the case.

If the appeal is admitted by the Supreme Court, medical representative bodies will have the right to seek an “interested party role” to allow legal counsel clarify particular questions for the judges.

The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland will seek this role and radiologist and GP bodies are also expected to do likewise because of concerns that the judgment could result in effectively ending all screening programmes.

Mr Justice Cross awarded damages of €10,000 against the HSE for its failure to inform Ms Morrissey of the results of audits conducted in 2014, which found her 2009 and 2012 smears had been inaccurately read. The audits were conducted after she had developed cervical cancer.

Separately the Sunday Times reported that the cervical smear slides of 31 women who developed cancer, including one woman who has died, have been excluded from a clinical review by Britain’s Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists even though the women had agreed to participate.

In a statement the HSE said that while the deadline had passed for inclusion in the review “labs will continue to search for slides not yet located and we have been engaging closely with them”.

It added that an update letter on the review would be issued next week to all women and families participating.