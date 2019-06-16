State to appeal High Court judgment in favour of terminally ill Ruth Morrissey

The focus of the State’s Supreme Court appeal of a High Court judgment in favour of a woman terminally ill with cervical cancer will be on the implications for future screening and diagnostics, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

The State Claims Agency is to appeal the judgment in which Limerick woman Ruth Morrissey and her husband Paul were last month awarded €2.1 million when they successfully sued the Health Service Executive (HSE) and two laboratories Quest Diagnostics and MedLab Pathology Limited.

Quest Diagnostics, the US laboratory that was found to have negligently read Ms Morrissey’s CervicalCheck smear test, is also planning to appeal.

MedLab Pathology, which was also found negligent for failing to reject a smear taken in 2012 for having an inadequate number of cells, is appealing too.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross awarded damages of €10,000 against the HSE for its failure to inform Ms Morrissey of the results of audits conducted in 2014, which found her 2009 and 2012 smears had been inaccurately read. The audits were conducted after she had developed cervical cancer.

Mr Harris said he would like to find a mechanism to protect Ms Morrissey’s award from any appeal. He said the High court has made an award to her and she has been vindicated.

He said he would like a situation “whereby an assurance can be provided that that award cannot be taken from her”. However it is understood this may be legally difficult.

The Minister was speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics after The Sunday Business Post reported that the States Claims Agency will appeal the judgment by Mr Kevin Cross who said those assessing cervical smear tests must have “absolute confidence” if they give the all-clear.

The appeal by the State Claims Agency on behalf of the HSE will also look at the implications of primary liability in such cases. The two laboratories have already said they will appeal the judgment.

Doctors and medical representative groups have expressed concern that the judgment could result in effectively ending all screening for cervical and other cancers.

Mr Harris said there was a lot of concern about the wider issues, “about the phrase absolute confidence and what does that mean for our screening service and also about the issue of primary liability”.

He said “a number of medical colleges are considering joining the case such is the level of concern”.

But he said “the decision to appeal is not a decision for Government, for me as Minister or for the Oireachtas. It is about the State Claims Agency taking a case.”

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the Government should concentrate on the introduction of the HPV vaccination and screening programme. “That is the way forward and that will reduce the number of false negatives and already there are delays in introducing the new scheme,” she said.

The High Court judgment was based on a 10 year old case in the UK where the principle of absolute confidence came from, Ms Shortall said. It slowed down the screening of cervical smears in the UK, she added.

“The aim [THERE]was to achieve a situation where people testing erred on the side of caution and I believe that can only be a good thing.”

Sinn Féin health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly said doctors and clinicians said the judgment “had a chilling effect” and the medical community was now really concerned and “they want the appeal to go ahead on the basis that it will bring some clarity on the issue”.

Fianna Fail health spokesman Stephen Donnelly said women had to have confidence in the CervicalCheck programme which he described as one of the most successful programmes ever rolled out anywhere in the world, with a 7 per cent reduction in cases per year over a decade.

He said “clinicians must have absolute confidence that they can do their job to the highest possible standard and when there’s no negligence that they’re not afraid of being sued and not in a situation where the law puts an impossible burden which is this absolute confidence in screening”.