State not in a position to restore Common Travel Area due to Indian variant - Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said Ireland is “not in a position to restore the Common Travel Area yet” due to “real concerns” about the spread of the Indian variant of the Covid-19 virus in Britain.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Mr Varadkar said international travel within the EU would resume in mid-July under the new digital green pass system but that the full re-opening of travel with the Britain was not possible in June because of concerns around the prevalence of the Indian variant which now accounts for more than 50 per cent of cases in Britain.

He said there would be a phased return to international travel through the summer months but that it was “not going to be international travel as you knew it”. “There will be restrictions, requirements around vaccines and testings,” he said, adding there would also be different rules in place for different countries.

Mr Varadkar confirmed that Belgium, France and Luxembourg were being taken off the mandatory hotel quarantine list but cautioned that any person booking a holiday abroad should recognise that the Covid-19 situation could change and result in their destination becoming a red zone.

Mr Varadkar said he remained confident about the pace of the vaccine rollout despite the significant shortfalls in the supply of vaccines, including potentially a big reduction in the expected numbers of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

While the State will not meet the initial target of making the vaccine available to 82 per cent of adults by the end of June, it will still reach “the mid 70s percentage”, said the Tánaiste. The shortfall would be made up in July, he added.

“We now expect by the end of the July that 2.5 million people will be fully vaccinated,” he said. “That’s more than 60 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.”

Asked to explain the Government’s decision to reopen hotel dining ahead of indoor dining in restaurants and pubs, Mr Varadkar said the decision was “really more practical rather than scientific”.

“The gap between indoor and outdoor dining will not be big, it’s only a matter of a few weeks,” he said. He added that un-vaccinated people would be able to attend outdoor sporting and cultural events from August as the re-opening continues, with the focus remaining on social distancing and good hygiene. Proof of vaccination will only be required for travel, he said.

Asked whether he believed there would be a fourth wave of the virus, Mr Varadkar said it was a question of how big another wave could be and what impact it would have on hospitalisations and deaths.

“Even with that variant in Britain they’re not seeing a huge increase in hospitalisations and deaths because the vaccines are effective, he said. “But still a lot of people in Ireland are not vaccinated so that’s why we’ll be relatively cautious.”

Also speaking on Morning Ireland, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, said the management of queuing and crowds in airports would be very important as international travel reopens in July.

The minister stopped short of confirming that international travel would resume on July 19th, saying the details would be announced following today’s cabinet meeting, but said the changes would come into effect “in that sort of time frame”.

He noted that the EU would introduce its digital green pass system from July 1st and allow six weeks for member states to fully implement the certificate. Asked whether the IT infrastructure was in place to turn around the new pass system by mid-July, Mr Ryan said preparations were underway to “make sure it’s absolutely operational”.

He cautioned that a lot of work was needed to “minimise disruption of long queues” at airports, similar to those seen in Heathrow when flights were reintroduced.