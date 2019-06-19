State may examine laws on children accessing porn, after Ana Kriegel trial

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government may examine and review new laws introduced in the UK to prevent children accessing pornography online. Such a move would be part of a series of internet safety measures.

In the Dáil, Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin described the murder of Ana Kriégel as “horrific” and referenced the fact that one of the two boys convicted of murder was reported to have had pornographic images on a mobile phone.

Gardaí found internet searches for “child porn” and “animal porn” on the phone of one of the two boys convicted of murdering Ana Kriégel.

Mr Howlin referenced new laws in the UK where a person will have to prove they are over 18 before being able to access pornography online.

Mr Varadkar said the effectiveness of that law could be reviewed.

“It is a concern that pornography is so accessible to young people. And indeed so many young people learn about sex through pornography which is not an accurate representation of what is healthy in life,” Mr Varadkar said.

“The UK law is relatively new. We don’t know yet if it will be successful.”

“Perhaps after a year or so of its implementation, [JUSTICE]Minister Flanagan [COULD MAKE]contact with his counterpart to seek advice and a report for them as to whether this has been effective, and whether there had been unintended consequences.

“It’s a good thing that we should learn from other jurisdictions.”