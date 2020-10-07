State has to take stronger role in provision of disability services – Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he is determined to “do what is required” for those with disabilities stating that the State has to take a stronger role in the provision of services.

He pledged additional funding in the budget and said “there is a need to modernise our approach to the provision of services”.

“I am determined to do what is required for disability services for all ages and they are very substantial challenges,” needing significant funding.

The Government will respond in a comprehensive way to the needs of the sector, he said adding that “we need reforms within the sector”.

He pointed to a number of service providers being in difficulty. “Some are moving out of the sector and that needs fundamental change as well.”

“The budget is important in terms of making sure we provide additional and adequate resources,” he said, stressing that “I am prepared to work with all concerned to identify the issue”.

Mr Martin was responding in the Dáil to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald who said families of those with disabilities are “on the ledge, on the floor, on their knees” and consider themselves “the forgotten people of this pandemic”.

She said there is an “absolute desperation” among families.

“I am appealing that when budget day comes that we do not see crumbs from the table,” she added.

Ms McDonald highlighted the lack of day care services for children and adults with disabilities where services are operating at just 40 per cent of capacity and only available for a maximum of two-days a week.

She appealed to the Taoiseach to ensure the services “get the adequate funding they require”.

Motion

Sinn Féin had introduced a private member’s motion and Ms McDonald highlighted some of the “literally hundreds” of letters, emails and calls she had received from families who said their loved ones had regressed and deteriorated without these services.

One woman with an adult daughter said “everyone seems to have forgotten adults and children with disabilities.

Her daughter “has nothing to look forward to” and cannot see her friends. “She can’t put her feelings into words. She can’t explain”, Ms McDonald said.

Another spoke of her 30-year-old son who has been at home since March 12th without services. His whole life had been a constant battle with the HSE for supports and it looked like the family would have to go into battle again.

“We are on the floor. They aren’t helping us,” the woman said of the Government.

She said that in the debate Minister of State with responsibility for disabilities Anne Rabbitte had spoken of how she had to fight for funding for the sector.

Ms Rabbitte said she had secured a €37.8 million investment in the sector and “I fought for every euro of that €37.8 million”.

Ministers should not have to fight for this funding, Ms McDonald said.

Mr Martin insisted: “I am determined to do what is required for disability services. They’re very substantially changed.”

He added that “we need to look at the model of provision into the future. And in my view the State has to take a stronger role in terms of the provision of such services.”

“There is a need in my view to modernise our approach to the provision of services and that will require resources as well.”