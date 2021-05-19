Stamp duty hike on bulk-buying apartments would hit supply – Donohue

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has defended the decision to exempt apartments from plans to introduce a stamp duty charge of 10 per cent on certain multiple-house purchases.

Mr Donohoe told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the reason the measure was house-focused was because he was “genuinely convinced” that if apartments were brought into the scheme, fewer would be built.

The Government moved to clamp down on bulk-buying of new homes with an increased stamp duty of 10 per cent on the purchasing of more than 10 houses within a 12-month period. The Dáil is due to vote on the measure on Wednesday, with the change expected to come into effect from Thursday.

Apartments will be exempt from the higher rate, as will purchases by local authorities and approved housing bodies, under measures agreed by the Cabinet on Tuesday night.

“The first step in allowing rent to become more affordable in the future, and allow for more apartments for people who want to live in them, is for the apartments to be actually built,” Mr O’Donohue said.

He said the measure would be kept under review to ensure it would deliver the desired objectives or the building of more houses and apartments.

He said there was “a really profound problem” at the moment, because there were not enough properties to rent.

However, Minister for Transport and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he wanted to see apartment living included as part of the measures.

Apartment living needed to be regarded as a decision for life, not just an option for the rental sector, Mr Ryan told Newstalk Breakfast, adding that mixed development was the way forward. “We can’t just give up apartments to the rental sector. We need balanced regional development.”

There was a need to bring people back to living in the centre of towns and cities, he said, to regard apartment living “for life”, not just as a stopgap before buying a house.

However, he said the approach to the issue was the same as with Covid-19, it was a “whole-of-Government” approach with every department playing their part.

‘Only the start’

Mr Ryan described the proposed measures as “only the start” and said that he expected a “real step-up” in the purchase of land and the building of homes by the State.

He said his party wanted a radical increase in the range of housing available, and for young people to be able to purchase their own homes.

The measures included in the Housing Bill were aimed at protecting individual families looking to buy their own homes, he said, adding that he also wanted to see an acceleration of schemes such as affordable purchase and rent.

When asked about the Green Party’s record of blocking large developments, Mr Ryan said the party was pro-developments, if they were the right development with an emphasis on quality, not quantity. Housing without services would not be acceptable, he said. “We have a proud record in that regard.”

Mr Ryan said the Green Party approach was of getting the planning right: “It’s not just a numbers game. It’s about getting good-quality housing. That is key.”

Also included in the measures agreed by Government on Tuesday night were new planning guidelines that will state that all houses and duplexes should be available for sale to individual non-commercial purchasers for at least two years after they are built. If a local authority is then satisfied that a market has not emerged, the houses will be open once again to funds and other buyers.

The circular says developers of five units or more must enter into an agreement with the relevant local authority that will limit sales to individual buyers.