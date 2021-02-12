St Patrick’s Day meeting between Biden and Martin expected to be virtual

The Government is expecting a virtual St Patrick’s Day meeting between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and US President Joe Biden this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesman this afternoon said that “Irish and US officials are in ongoing contact about the arrangements for the traditional marking of St Patrick’s Day and the close Ireland-US relations.

“These arrangements will take full account of the challenges of Covid and we expect that on this occasion the tradition will be upheld via a programme of virtual events.”

The Irish Times understands that preliminary discussions between Irish officials and the White House led to a virtual meeting being seen as the most likely outcome.

A source familiar with those talks said various virtual engagements are being explored.

This would include a bilateral meeting between Mr Martin and Mr Biden.

Some sort of virtual event with US Vice-President Kamala Harris is also under consideration as Taoisigh travelling to Washington usually attend a breakfast at the Vice-President’s residence.

There are also hopes that a virtual meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and the Friends of Ireland caucus in Congress can be arranged.

There’s the possibility that there would be a virtual shamrock ceremony at some point in the day where Mr Martin and Mr Biden would offer public remarks.

The White House is said to have assured Irish officials that if the events do have to take place virtually, it is just due to the pandemic and does not set a precedent for future years.

The Taoiseach told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland yesterday that if he is invited to the White House he will go and that he expected that he would have to be vaccinated.

He also said the relationship between Ireland and the US would be marked in “some shape or form”.

Later he told CNN that “Both administrations are in touch to see what’s the best way... to mark Saint Patrick’s Day this year”.

He said: “I know President Biden, his first priority is to deal with Covid-19 and he’s hit the ground running in that respect, likewise here in Ireland is dealing with Covid”.

Mr Martin added: “we will make a decision later” and said there’s an open invitation for Mr Biden to come to Ireland.