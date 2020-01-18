Spoof video released by Fine Gael deleted after negative comments

A spoof election video released by Fine Gael, which attracted significant negative social media commentary on Friday night, appears to have been deleted.

The video, set to the Benny Hill theme music, features people wearing masks of Fianna Fáil front bench members Michael McGrath, Willie O’Dea and Eamon Ó Cuiv alongside leader Micheál Martin .

Tweets Video an embarrassment as a FG member. Where are we going from here!!! — Noel O Connor (@noeltoconnor) January 17, 2020 A child was murdered and mutilated,

A homeless man crushed,

A homeless woman died,

A student murdered.

I just can't, @FineGael occupy a different world altogether. They deny the #poshboys label but it's so true. #GE2020 https://t.co/wfcOFEsUDD — martinmcmahon (@williamhboney1) January 17, 2020 Seriously 🙄?any chance you could focus on politics and not creating cringe videos! — Suzie Houlihan (@Sanhou) January 17, 2020

The video shows them conducting an apparently forlorn search for “policies” in bins, kitchen cabinets, and under tables, and ended with a screen stating that “over 72 hours into GE2020 Fianna Fáil hasn’t produced any policies”.

However, on Saturday morning, the video - which had attracted over 133,000 views overnight - was no longer available on the Fine Gael Twitter account. When contacted for comment on why the video had disappeared, the Fine Gael press office said it was “not making any comment”. Asked why the decision had been made not to comment , a spokeswoman said: “We’re just not”.

Some Twitter users expressed anger that the video had been released after a week that saw multiple violent incidents, including a shooting incident on Friday, a fatal stabbing on Thursday, and the discovery of the remains of Keane Mulready-Woods earlier in the week.