Spike in Covid-19 cases after Christmas a ‘legitimate concern’, Paul Reid says

HSE chief executive Paul Reid has acknowledged there could be a spike in Covid-19 cases after Christmas.

That was “a legitimate concern” he told Newstalk Breakfast. “This is in our hands, we can make this a safe Christmas. People deserve a break. I would ask people to work with us,” he said.

If the public works with the authorities then lockdown should not be inevitable in January, Mr Reid said. “We’re in a strong position going in,” Mr Reid said.

Ireland has one of the strongest positions in Europe with regard to the level of Covid cases, he said. Ireland was in this position because of the behaviour of the public. This period could be used now to further strengthen that position and allow for a safe Christmas.

Mr Reid said there was “a staircase of risks” and that every step of the process was a risk. What the Government had to do was to “take a whole lot of advice,” from NPHET, from the HSE, from the CSO and from economic data.

“They have to take a balanced set of risks, they have to consider all of the input and then decide.”

His remarks come as the Government is set to reject advice from the State’s public health experts and allow restaurants and gastropubs to reopen in December while also permitting household visits. The Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to sign off on measures.

The Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee met for five hours on Thursday night and proposed that much of the hospitality sector should be allowed to reopen from December 7th onwards.

Senior sources said there would be tighter rules including cutting the time allowed at a table and cutting the number of people allowed to sit together in restaurants.

It is unlikely that household visits will recommence next week, though rules on this will change from December 18th while travel restrictions would also be removed allowing people to leave their county.

On Friday morning Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan has said his personal view was that the country should go to Level 2 when the Level 5 restrictions are lifted. “People need to see benefit at the end of the process.”

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr O’Callaghan said he had opposed going to Level 5 as he thought no matter what steps were taken the numbers would go up again when the restrictions were lifted.

It was not acceptable to shut down the country when there was a health issue, he said. This was a dangerous disease and there was a need to recognise personal responsibility. “People have to be extremely careful.”

The consequences of the disease were known, but it was only now that the negative impact of the lockdown was being experienced. Mr O’Callaghan said he wanted to see restrictions lifted so young people could go back to their pastimes.

“The number of cases are going to go up no matter what we do - Level 2 or Level 3. We have learned a lot since the last lockdown, it is household visits that are the primary cause.”

Mr O’Callaghan said he would allow bars and restaurants to open because they have robust protection measures in place. The second wave had not been as bad as the first wave, he said. During the first wave between February and June there were 1736 Covid deaths while between July and November, the number of deaths from the virus was 300, he said.

In a letter to Government, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had advised that the hospitality sector should be allowed to offer take-away only services throughout December.

Nphet said a choice should be made between relaxing restrictions on households visits or allowing the hospitality sector to reopen.

A senior source said the Government would seek to “re-balance” this and allow much of the hospitality sector to reopen but with the trade off of permitting smaller groups to meet in people’s homes.