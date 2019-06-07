Speculation Melania Trump may visit Doonbeg school

Speculation is mounting in Doonbeg that the First Lady Melania Trump will visit a national school on Friday morning.

The school principal of Doonbeg National School Neil Crowley said he is hopeful of a visit from Mrs Trump.

“It would be a great way to finish a visit. The last couple of days have been amazing.”

When asked what it would mean to the school if Mrs Trump visited he said: “I don’t think you could top it really to be honest. It would be just amazing. We just hope it happens.”

There are 52 children in the school. He said the local area has benefitted from Trump hotel.

“In the last number of years we have benefited from the Trump family coming to the community. It has given added employment.”

He said many people have moved back to the community because they secured employment from the hotel and this has led to increased enrolment in the school.