South Dublin County Council local candidate list
Total of 92 candidates running in 40-seat constituency
Clondalkin 7
Eoin Ó Broin (Independent)
William Joseph Carey (Sinn Féin)
Kevin Creagh (Solidarity-People Before Profit)
Robert Dowds (Labour Party)
Kenneth Egan (Fine Gael)
Trevor Gilligan (Fianna Fáil)
Emer Higgins (Fine Gael)
Shakeel Jeeroburkan (Independent)
Peter Kavanagh (Green Party)
Lisa Kinsella–Coleman (Sinn Féin)
David Moore (Independent)
Cathal O’Donoghue (Fianna Fáil)
Francis Timmons (Independent)
Firhouse - Bohernabreena 5
Aideen Carberry (Labour Party)
Francis Noel Duffy (Green Party)
Alan Edge (Independent)
Sarah Holland (Sinn Féin)
Rob Hunter (Social Democrats)
Brian Lawlor (Fine Gael)
Emma Murphy (Fianna Fáil)
Deirdre O Donovan (Fianna Fáil)
Becky Smith (Fine Gael)
Jess Spear (Solidarity–People Before Profit)
Lucan 5
Derren Ó Brádaigh (Sinn Féin)
Caroline Brady (Fine Gael)
Vicki Casserly (Fine Gael)
Paul Nicholas Gogarty (Independent)
Howard Hughes (Renua Ireland)
Anwar Ul Haq Malik (Independent)
Caitríona McClean (Fianna Fáil)
Anne-Marie McNally (Social Democrats)
Vanessa Mulhall (Green Party)
Ruth Nolan (Independent)
Ed O’Brien (Fianna Fáil)
Liona O’Toole (Independent)
Kellie Sweeney (Solidarity – People Before Profit)
Joanna Tuffy (Labour Party)
Palmerstown - Fonthill 5
Stephen Dunne (Independent)
David Eaton (Labour Party)
David Gardiner (Workers Party)
Paul Nicholas Gogarty (Independent)
Jonathan Graham (Fianna Fáil)
Alan Hayes (Independent)
Sikandar Jahanzab (Independent)
Madeleine Johansson (Solidarity–People Before Profit)
Derek Keating (Fine Gael)
David Morrison (Green Party)
Shane Moynihan (Fianna Fáil)
Ruth Nolan (Independent)
Danny O’Brien (Sinn Féin)
Guss O’Connell (Independent)
Mark Ward (Sinn Féin)
Rathfarnham - Templeogue 7
Carly Bailey (Social Democrats)
Yvonne Collins (Fianna Fáil)
Paddy Cosgrave (Labour Party)
John Flanagan (Solidarity-People Before Profit)
Paul Foley (Fianna Fáil)
Kearns Pamela (Labour Party)
Lynn McCrave (Fine Gael)
Conor McMahon (Fine Gael)
Ronan McMahon (Independent)
David McManus (Fine Gael)
Stephen Nugent (Solidarity-People Before Profit)
John Phelan (Aontú)
William Priestley (Green Party)
Robert Russell (Sinn Féin)
Mary Seery-Kearney (Fine Gael)
Tallaght Central 6
Declan Burke (Fianna Fáil)
Anne Marie Condren (Renua Ireland)
Teresa Costello (Fianna Fáil)
Mick Duff (Independent)
Teresa Duffy (Fine Gael)
Cathal King (Sinn Féin)
Denis Mackin (Labour Party)
Kieran Mahon (Solidarity–People Before Profit)
Cora McCann (Sinn Féin)
Mick Murphy (Solidarity-People Before Profit)
Charlie O’Connor (Fianna Fáil)
Laura O’Reilly (Solidarity-People Before)
Sandra Ruiz (Social Democrats)
Liam Sinclair (Green Party)
Tallaght South 5
Marie Corr (Social Democrats)
Louise Dunne (Sinn Féin)
Sandra Fay (Solidarity-People Before Profit)
Emma Hendrick (Solidarity-People Before Profit)
Patrick Pearse Holohan (Sinn Féin)
Ray Kelly (Independent)
Brian Leech (Solidarity-People Before Profit)
Suzanne McEneaney (Green Party)
Fiona Nolan (Fianna Fáil)
Baby Pereppadan (Fine Gael)
Dermot Richardson (Sinn Féin)