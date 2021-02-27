Social Democrats to explore options for growth in Northern Ireland

The first political party conference of the year has got under way with 700 delegates attending an online gathering of the Social Democrats on the theme of “Time to Transform”.

Opening night on Friday saw party delegates overwhelmingly back a motion to pursue options for growth in Northern Ireland.

It will set up a working group to explore all options, consult widely and prepare a report with recommendations for the next move, which may include a change in current policy not to contest elections there.

Financial details showed the Social Democrats had an estimated reserve at the end of 2020 excluding donations of €330,000 which is for general party expenditure and cannot be used for elections.

The party spent €67,000 on the 2020 general election and has donation and fundraising reserves of €53,000 with monthly donations of €1,600.

Direct State funding to the party rose from just over €500,000 to €683,00 in the wake of the party’s general election success and allowed the party to recruit additional staff including a political director, policy director and campaigns and development director.

In advance of the conference, joint-leader Catherine Murphy said party membership had been “growing over the last year since the general election particularly, in a continuous and sustained way.

“We’ve had a very healthy influx of new members and we’ve been developing new branches even during Covid. So we’re very pleased to be in a much better position than we were even this time last year.”

“A lot of that has got to do with the focus of attention on our new TDs so we take that as the marker for our success,” she said of Jennifer Whitmore, Holly Cairns, Cian O’Callaghan and Gary Gannon and the party’s 18 councillors.

General secretary Brian Sheehan said membership had doubled to more than 2,000 with over 350 people joining since January 1st.

Prof Philip Pettit is the guest speaker with Mr Gannon in a debate on “Why Social? Why Democracy?” in the first debate on Saturday morning.

The philosopher and political scientist who lectures in Princeton and the Australian National University, is a native of Ballygar, Co Galway.

Two of the key sessions will focus on touchstone issues for the party. The prominent UCD academic and architect Orla Hegarty will address the conference on housing while prominent former Green Party adviser Sinéad Mercier will speak about the “just transition” towards climate-friendly agricultural policy.

Another academic, NUI Galway human rights lawyer Maeve O’Rourke will speak on, among other things, the controversy surrounding the conclusions of the mother and baby homes commission, an issue on which both Ms Whitmore and Ms Cairns have been prominent.