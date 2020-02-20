Social Democrats to abstain on all votes for taoiseach as Dáil resumes

The Social Democrats will abstain on all votes during nominations for a new taoiseach when the Dáil meets this afternoon, it has emerged.

The party held discussions on Thursday morning on the issue ahead of the first meeting of the 33rd Dáil. New and returning TDs are arriving at Leinster House with their families since early this morning.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has been trying to shore up support from smaller parties on the left over the last few days ahead of nominations for Taoiseach today.

While no one nomination will have the requisite numbers, many will be watching carefully to see how much support Ms McDonald can demand from smaller parties.

The Labour Party are currently holding meetings to decide how they will vote with a source indicating that they may vote against some candidates and abstain on others.

Solidarity People Before Profit are expected to hold a press conference on the issue this afternoon.

They indicated on Wednesday that they wanted Mary Lou McDonald to rule out working with Fianna Fáil before they would give her their vote.

Sinn Féin has also held talks with smaller parties.

Mr Martin, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are all expected to put their names forward.

None will come close to the required 80 Dáil votes to succeed, with tentative negotiations on forming a new government ongoing.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has told his TDs and Senators a deal that would lead to a new government being formed may not be finalised until April,

Mr Martin told a meeting of his parliamentary party on Thursday, that it could be two months before a new government is formed.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said that time spent negotiating the formation of the next government would be “time well spent”.

He told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that while it had taken over 70 days for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to complete negotiations for the Confidence and Supply agreement that underpinned the last government, it had lasted over three years.

“Not putting in the time now, could shorten the life of the next Dáil,” he warned.

In the meantime there is a government in place to represent Ireland at EU meetings, he said. He had represented the country in Brussels earlier this week and the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar would do so on Thursday.

On the same programme Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said that his party would “explore all options”, but that the “worst option” for the public would be for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to remain in government.

Fianna Fáil’s deputy leader Dara Calleary said they were “a long way from agreement” with any party, but that Fianna Fáil was being “far more proactive” in its discussions.

“We want to lay down a policy agreement. There is no question of being ‘devoured’ by any one. We are not going into government for the sake of going into government.”

Mr Doherty said that Fianna Fáil was prepared to hold discussions with the Social Democrats who had supported Sinn Féin’s financial plans, “they think they will be easier to turn over.”

The Dáil will also elect a ceann comhairle on Thursday by secret ballot. There are two candidates for the post: Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD Seán Ó Fearghaíl, who held the position in the last Dáil, and Independent Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten.

If Mr Ó Fearghaíl is elected, it will reduce Fianna Fáil’s number of TDs from 38 to 37. This would put Mr Martin’s party level with Sinn Féin in Dáil numbers. Fine Gael has 35 seats.