Social Democrats call for investment in services over tax cuts

The Social Democrats have called for increased investment in public services in forthcoming budgets instead of tax cuts.

The party’s co-leaders, Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall, made the call as they jointly addressed delegates at the party’s national conference in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, on Saturday.

Ms Murphy said the next series of budgets would be based on a significantly expanded fiscal space, which would lead to a choice between buying votes or providing quality services.

“Do we collectively invest in a better health service, education, public transport or childcare?’’ Ms Murphy said. “Or do we want tax cuts which raid the public purse?’’

Ms Murphy said the price to be paid for opting for tax cuts would be a hospital trolley crisis, a housing crisis and traffic jams.

“But the great irony is that those who can afford it will increasingly be forced to put their hands into their pockets to pay for services which, in a functioning society, should already be provided.

“It is time for a new social contract where we pay fair taxes and demand reliable and quality public services in return.’’

Ms Shortall called on the Government to implement Sláintecare, the 10-year plan for the health services which was drawn up by an Oireachtas committee.

“Sadly, far too many of our highly trained and dedicated staff have gone abroad to health systems which function properly, value them, and do not operate the kind of health apartheid which is such a shameful feature of our system,’’ Ms Shortall said.