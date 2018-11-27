Smyth report set to clear way for rural broadband scheme
Inside Politics: Auditor’s findings are expected to clear former minister Denis Naughten of seeking to influence process in favour of Granahan McCourt
Former minister for communications Denis Naughten: expected to make a public statement today
Good morning.
The Cabinet will today receive and discuss the report into the tendering process for the national broadband plan from Peter Smyth. The independent auditor was tasked by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with assessing if the national broadband plan was compromised by meetings between former minister for communications Denis Naughten and the sole remaining bidder for the scheme.