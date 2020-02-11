Smaller parties raise doubts over prospect of a Sinn Féin-led leftist coalition

Smaller parties have raised doubts about prospect of a Sinn Féin-led leftist coalition government, as suggested by Mary Lou McDonald.

Prominent left-wing TD Richard Boyd Barrett, whose Solidarity-People Before Profit alliance won five seats in the general election, said on Monday he doesn’t believe the numbers are there for an alternative coalition of left wing parties.

“If you look at the numbers… it appears we don’t quite have the numbers,” he told Newstalk.

Mr Boyd Barrett said he believed there would be discussions between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil about a possible coalition and also Fianna Fail, Sinn Féin and the Greens.

Labour’s newly elected TD for Louth Ged Nash said he felt his party would have needed to break through “the psychological barrier of 10 seats” to have any “meaningful input” in forming a left-wing government, as suggested as a possibility Ms Mary Lou McDonald.

Labour finished the election with six seats in total, down one on their tally after the 2016 general election.

”I don’t see the seat tally we have now as any mandate to participate in a government that will be strong and sustainable or that we can properly deliver through,” said Mr Nash.

It had “not been a great election for the party, said the Drogheda politician, who won back the seat he lost in Louth in 2016.

‘Potential partners’

The party would talk “to any potential partners” but it had “bottom lines” that would need to be agreed to before entering into any talks on a programme for government, he said.

Ms McDonald has said her first preference would be to form a coalition involving neither Fianna Fáil nor Fine Gael.

The Sinn Féin leader indicated she hold talks with Solidarity-People Before Profit, the Greens, the Social Democrats and Labour as well as Independents.

Former Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Bertie Ahern suggested there was a possibility of Sinn Féin forming a left coalition, with like-minded Independents.

“I can’t see that being a success, but it could be,” he said.

“There is a sizeable number of rural Independents, probably a group of at least 10 who are like-minded enough, who got strong votes.”

On the possibility of a Fianna Fáil/Sinn Féin coalition, Mr Ahern said he didn’t think there would be a “a sizeable number of Fianna Fáil people” who would have an appetite for it.

On the suggestion of a revolving Taoiseach as part of a coalition arrangement, he added that he couldn’t think of any country where such an arrangement was in place.

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy said the “numbers are going to be tight” in its efforts to forge an administration without the two former largest parties but said “we have an obligation” to talk to the left-wing parties first over the coming days.

Sinn Féin has had no contact with either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael at this stage, the Cavan Monaghan TD told RTÉ Radio One.

Independents

Peadar Tóibín, Aontu leader and Meath West TD, said he has “reached out” to about five Independents who he is planning to talk to over the coming days about a “common platform” to negotiate a place in a coalition.

“Basically what we are looking at doing is to see if we can build a common platform of objectives which would be core to any future government and then potentially negotiate to have those objectives included in a programme for government,” he told RTÉ Radio One.

Mr Tóibín said he wouldn’t be confining his would-be alliance to the five.

Fine Gael’s outgoing Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee said the “onus is on Mary Lou” to try and form a government.

Ms McDonald has made preliminary contact with the leaders of the smaller parties as a prelude to negotiations on putting together what would be an extraordinarily diverse administration.

But she also said that “of course” she intended to talk to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael about the possibility of government formation. Both parties had ruled out working with Sinn Féin after the election.

Fianna Fáil is deeply divided over whether it should seek a coalition with Fine Gael or with Sinn Féin.

It has ended up with 38 seats - well short of expectations of a seat haul in the mid 50s - and a view has taken hold among party TDs that it should enter opposition and allow Sinn Féin to attempt to form a minority government.