Smaller parties offer cautious response to FF-FG coalition proposals

Smaller parties have reacted cautiously to the publication of a joint policy framework agreed between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil during talks on forming a coalition government.

Green Party TDs, MEPs and Senators are to meet on Thursday to discuss the party’s response to the proposals but two party sources indicated that they believe there are grounds to enter into talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“This will be considered fully, seriously, without prejudice and with an open mind,” one source said. However, there are divisions within the Green Party on whether its 12 TDs should enter a coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The document, published on Wednesday afternoon, outlines 10 key “missions” for the next government and says the “overriding focus” of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would be to improve the “wellbeing” of Irish people and society.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael intend to approach smaller parties such as Labour, the Greens and the Social Democrats in the days ahead to see if the document can form the basis for further discussions on a programme for government.

Between them the two parties have 72 Dáil seats, eight short of a majority, and both have said they want a third, smaller party and some Independents in a coalition government.

‘Uncosted’

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said the framework was “uncosted” and “purely aspirational” but he welcomed the fact that the parties had come around to “a different way of thinking”.

Mr Kelly, whose party has six TDs, said the document “fails to mention any concrete timelines or when any of the mooted ideas would be delivered”.

“I welcome that in both parties coming together to draft this document, that they have come around to a different way of thinking on a new social contract and other social democratic policies,” he said. “The Labour Parliamentary Party will appraise this document over the coming days.”

The Social Democrats, which has six TDs, said the document is “portrayed as some kind of radical change of direction but on first reading it appears disappointing”.

“It is vague and for the most part simply repeats existing government policy and commitments previously made and not delivered upon,” the party said in a statement, which added that the proposals “lack timelines, costings and clear targets”.

However, it said it was “welcome that both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are acknowledging that there is a need for a change in direction”.

“The current crisis has highlighted the need for far greater investment in public services, healthcare, housing and action on climate change. But actions must speak louder than words,” it added.

“We will take a detailed look at the document and give a further reaction in the coming days.”

‘Vague promises’

Sinn Féin, which Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are refusing to enter government with, described the framework as a list of “vague promises, the aim of which is to keep Sinn Féin out of government and hoodwink people into thinking they will deliver change”.

Deputy leader Pearse Doherty said: “The reality is that most what is in this document will never see the light of day.”