Sligo-Leitrim results: SF’s Martin Kenny tops poll

All Sligo-Leitrim boxes have now been tallied and confirm that with 25 per cent the vote Martin Kenny will top the poll – while only seven votes separate Fianna Fáil’s Marc MacSharry and Independent candidate Marian Harkin.

The tally suggests that with almost 15,000 votes, the Sinn Féin candidate will be elected on the first count and will have a surplus of well over 2,000. Where that will go is the focus of much speculation at the Sligo-Leitrim count.

The final tally figures for Sligo, Leitrim , north Roscommon and south Donegal give Marc MacSharry 6,947 first preferences compared to 6,940 for Harkin.

With Marian Harkin described as very transfer friendly and Shane Ellis expected to pass a solid transfer to both his running mates , Fianna Fáil and the former MEP have reasons for optimism. Marc MacSharry is the favourite to take the second seat, but with Frank Feighan and Thomas Walsh of Fine Gael still in contention, it is going to take a long time before the final two are decided.

The quota will be 12,065

The tally figures for the front runners are:

Kenny (SF): 14,988 (25 per cent) MacSharry (FF): 6,947. (12 per cent) Harkin (Ind): 6,940 (12 per cent) Scanlon (FF): 6,191 (10 per cent) Feighan (FG): 5,314 (9 per cent) Walsh (FG): 4,746 (8 per cent)

Candidates: Marc MacSharry (FF), Eamon Scanlon (FF), Shane Ellis (FF), Frank Feighan (FG), Thomas Walsh (FG), Martin Kenny (SF), Nessa Cosgrove (Lab), Blaithín Gallagher (Green), Declan Bree (Ind), Marian Harkin (Ind), John Perry (Ind), Bernie O’Hara (Ind), James Conway (Ind), Seán Wynne (Ind), Gino O’Boyle (S-PBP), Paul McWeeney (National Party), Anne McCloskey (Aontú), Mary O’Donnell (Ind), Oisín O’Dwyer (Renua)