Sligo-Leitrim results: SF’s Martin Kenny set to top poll in Sligo
Fianna Fáil on course to take two seats with just Leitrim boxes remaining to be tallied
Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny has topped the poll with all boxes in in Sligo, north Roscommon and south Donegal tallied. Mr Kenny is on 21 per cent and that will increase that vote once Leitrim boxes have been counted.
Even without any of the 64 Leitrim boxes included, he has 9,070 first preferences, according to tally counters.
So far 151 boxes out of a total of 215 in the constituency have been tallied and the figures are as follows:
Martin Kenny (SF) - 21 per cent
Marc MacSharry (FF) - 14 per cent
Eamon Scanlon (FF) - 13 per cent
Marian Harkin (Ind)- 12 per cent
Thomas Walsh (FG)- 10 per cent
Frank Feighan (FG) - 7per cent
Declan Bree (Ind) - 5 per cent
Gino O’Boyle (Ind) - 4 per cent
John Perry (Ind) - 3 per cent
Blaithin Gallagher (GP) - 3 per cent
James Conway (Ind) - 3 per cent
Nessa Cosgrove (Lab) - 2 per cent
Candidates: Marc MacSharry (FF), Eamon Scanlon (FF), Shane Ellis (FF), Frank Feighan (FG), Thomas Walsh (FG), Martin Kenny (SF), Nessa Cosgrove (Lab), Blaithín Gallagher (Green), Declan Bree (Ind), Marian Harkin (Ind), John Perry (Ind), Bernie O’Hara (Ind), James Conway (Ind), Seán Wynne (Ind), Gino O’Boyle (S-PBP), Paul McWeeney (National Party), Anne McCloskey (Aontú), Mary O’Donnell (Ind), Oisín O’Dwyer (Renua)