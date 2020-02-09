Sligo-Leitrim results: SF’s Martin Kenny set to top poll in Sligo

Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny has topped the poll with all boxes in in Sligo, north Roscommon and south Donegal tallied. Mr Kenny is on 21 per cent and that will increase that vote once Leitrim boxes have been counted.

Even without any of the 64 Leitrim boxes included, he has 9,070 first preferences, according to tally counters.

So far 151 boxes out of a total of 215 in the constituency have been tallied and the figures are as follows:

Martin Kenny (SF) - 21 per cent

Marc MacSharry (FF) - 14 per cent

Eamon Scanlon (FF) - 13 per cent

Marian Harkin (Ind)- 12 per cent

Thomas Walsh (FG)- 10 per cent

Frank Feighan (FG) - 7per cent

Declan Bree (Ind) - 5 per cent

Gino O’Boyle (Ind) - 4 per cent

John Perry (Ind) - 3 per cent

Blaithin Gallagher (GP) - 3 per cent

James Conway (Ind) - 3 per cent

Nessa Cosgrove (Lab) - 2 per cent

Candidates: Marc MacSharry (FF), Eamon Scanlon (FF), Shane Ellis (FF), Frank Feighan (FG), Thomas Walsh (FG), Martin Kenny (SF), Nessa Cosgrove (Lab), Blaithín Gallagher (Green), Declan Bree (Ind), Marian Harkin (Ind), John Perry (Ind), Bernie O’Hara (Ind), James Conway (Ind), Seán Wynne (Ind), Gino O’Boyle (S-PBP), Paul McWeeney (National Party), Anne McCloskey (Aontú), Mary O’Donnell (Ind), Oisín O’Dwyer (Renua)