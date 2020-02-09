Sligo-Leitrim results: SF’s Martin Kenny elected

Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny has been elected on the first count in Sligo-Leitrim topping the poll with 25 per cent.

Only seven votes separate Fianna Fáil’s Marc MacSharry and Independent candidate Marian Harkin.

Ms Harkin has said she is increasingly “hopeful” of taking a seat, having done a bit of number crunching with her team.

The former MEP says she expects to get 19 per cent of Martin Kenny’s massive surplus which is going to be close to 3,000. She is expected to get close to 7,000 first preference votes. An exit poll conducted by IT Sligo in conjunction with Ocean FM suggested that Ms Harkin is the most transfer friendly of the candidates.

Candidates: Marc MacSharry (FF), Eamon Scanlon (FF), Shane Ellis (FF), Frank Feighan (FG), Thomas Walsh (FG), Martin Kenny (SF), Nessa Cosgrove (Lab), Blaithín Gallagher (Green), Declan Bree (Ind), Marian Harkin (Ind), John Perry (Ind), Bernie O’Hara (Ind), James Conway (Ind), Seán Wynne (Ind), Gino O’Boyle (S-PBP), Paul McWeeney (National Party), Anne McCloskey (Aontú), Mary O’Donnell (Ind), Oisín O’Dwyer (Renua)