Sligo-Leitrim results: FG junior minister John Perry eliminated on seventh count

Former Fine Gael Junior Minister John Perry has been eliminated on the seventh count in Sligo Leitrim. Mr Perry who spent 19 years in the Dáil as a Fine Gael TD, ran as an Independent after failing to get the party nomination.

He was added to the Fine Gael ticket in 2016 after he launched a High Court action agains the party.

On Sunday, only seven votes separate Fianna Fáil’s Marc MacSharry and Independent candidate Marian Harkin. It is widely expected that Ms Harkin (Ind), a former MEP, and Mr MacSharry will also secure seats.

Ms Harkin said on Sunday she expects to get 19 per cent of Martin Kenny’s massive surplus which is going to be close to 3,000. She is expected to get close to 7,000 first preference votes. An exit poll conducted by IT Sligo in conjunction with Ocean FM suggested that Ms Harkin is the most transfer friendly of the candidates.

A marathon battle is expected between outgoing TD Eamon Scanlon (FF) and Frank Feighan of Fine Gael for the final seat.

Candidates: Marc MacSharry (FF), Eamon Scanlon (FF), Shane Ellis (FF), Frank Feighan (FG), Thomas Walsh (FG), Martin Kenny (SF), Nessa Cosgrove (Lab), Blaithín Gallagher (Green), Declan Bree (Ind), Marian Harkin (Ind), John Perry (Ind), Bernie O’Hara (Ind), James Conway (Ind), Seán Wynne (Ind), Gino O’Boyle (S-PBP), Paul McWeeney (National Party), Anne McCloskey (Aontú), Mary O’Donnell (Ind), Oisín O’Dwyer (Renua)