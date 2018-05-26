Sligo Leitrim result: Yes 59.38% and No 40.62%

Sligo Leitrim has returned a Yes vote of 59.38 per cent with 40.62 per cent voting against.

Dozens of women who had campaigned for a Yes vote sang “Bread and Roses” when the announcement finally came at 6.15pm. Turnout in the constituency was 61 per cent.

Sligo Together for Yes campaigner Lorri Kelly said it was a historic day.

“People feel that a darkness has been lifted off Ireland today,” she said.

“A light has come on for all people affected by this, both women and men and families.”

She said she believed the result sent an important message to women who had travelled in the past, “that we do not judge you, that we in this country understand what you have been though. A lot of Irish women have felt shame and guilt and fear, and now there is no need for that. People will feel more respected.”

Denise O’Toole, Sligo-based co-convenor of the Abortion Rights Campaign, said the focus “from tomorrow” would be on ensuring that legislation is introduced in line with the wishes of the Irish people.

“We have achieved repeal today. Now we want to see practical measures put in place in line with the wishes of the people.”

Reacting to the result in Sligo-Leitrim she said: “I am surprised and delighted. I am looking forward to living in a country where women are now free from criminalisation and stigma.”

The electorate in the constituency was 95,954 and the total poll figure was 58,604. The number of spoiled votes was 189. The total valid poll was 58415. A total of 24,685 voted Yes and the number of No voters was 23,730.