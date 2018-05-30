Sláintecare report: What is it?
Report contains clear path for implementation
Health committee chairwoman Róisín Shortall TD with health committee members during the launch of the Sláintecare report. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins
The Sláintecare report was produced by a cross-party committee of TDs last year and adopted by the Dáil without a vote.
In contains a 10-year plan for the reform of the health service, transforming it from a mix of public and private care into “an affordable, universal, single-tier healthcare system, in which patients are treated promptly on the basis of need, rather than ability to pay”.
It recommended the separation of the public and private systems, and a greatly expanded public health service, underpinned by long-term commitments for substantial increases in funding. It promises increased efficiency, but acknowledged that the reforms would cost significantly more money.
Unlike other reports for health reform, it contained a clear path for implementation, with a specialist office to drive the programme and a chief executive supported by staff drawn mostly from outside the existing health system.