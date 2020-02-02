Sinn Féin ‘will talk to all parties’ on forming a government

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said her party’s surge in opinion polls is reflective of an “energy and momentum” on the ground.

On Sunday, she set out her priorities for Sinn Féin’s potential participation in government at a press conference in Dublin.

It came as a Red C poll showed her party pulling level with Fianna Fáil, with both on 24 per cent, and ahead of Fine Gael, which was on 21 per cent.

The Greens were down 1 per cent to 7 per cent, Labour were up 1 per cent to 5 per cent, Social Democrats remained unchanged at 3 per cent, Aontú were up 1 per cent to 2 per cent, Solidarity-People Before Profit were down 1 per cent to 1 per cent and Independents were down 2 per cent to 12 per cent.

Reacting to the poll, Ms McDonald said it is “reflective of an energy and a momentum for Sinn Féin and for change”.

The Dublin Central TD said her first preference was to form a government “without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael”.

“The best possible outcome from this election is a government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael. The worst outcome for us is a government of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael working together.”

She asked people to “vote for change and transfer for change”.

When asked if it is possible to form a governing coalition of the left, she said: “I think we need to be steady on these matters and not get ahead of ourselves.” However, she said Sinn Féin would talk to all comers - including People Before Profit, the Greens, Labour, the Social Democrats, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil and others - on a future government.

Sinn Féin is also calling for Ms McDonald to be included in the final televised debate of the campaign, which see Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin going head to head on RTÉ on Tuesday night.

“We have the policies, we have the people and what we are asking the electorate to give us now is the chance and then of course to judge us on our delivery,” Ms McDonald said.

“Give us the chance to demonstrate what it looks like to have a government that has people in it who actually care and are prepared to stand up for workers, communities, the ordinary person and not the golden circle.”

She said Sinn Féin’s priorities are to reduce and freeze rents; bring the State pension age back to 65; introduce the biggest public housing programme in the history of the State; open more hospital beds; abolish the Universal Social Charge on earnings under €30,000; end the “insurance rip off”; support carers and people with disabilities, and “plan for a referendum on Irish unity”.

Ms McDonald said that when she asked people to give Sinn Féin a chance, she was “not suggesting that is an issue of trust with Sinn Féin”.

She said: “I am speaking to something different and it is this: People have been told before that change was possible and then change didn’t materialise.”

“What we have been saying to people is this: We have no intention of propping up bad government. We don’t do that.”