Sinn Féin will provide ‘most effective opposition in history of State’

Sinn Féin will provide “the most effective opposition in the history of this State,” party leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Speaking after the emergence of the draft programme for government, she described the document as “very long, very wordy” and said the content was “vague.”

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael back in Government together, that’s not change.”

“In fact, it is an attempt to deny change. mTo protect the status-quo. To continue with the same broken politics that has so badly failed workers and families.”

“Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil can delay change, but they cannot stop it.”

Draft Programme For Government

Ms McDonald said she believed she could see some Sinn Fein policies and language in the document but that she did not believe the new government would deliver on affordable housing or public health.

“The question is whether or not you can trust Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to deliver change that’s so evidently needed.”

“The impulse and the politics of change is still alive and well. It is not going anywhere, you know.”

“You arrive at moments of opportunity in public and political life and last February’s election opened a very dramatic possibility for the first time to have a government that reflected and is in touch with real life outside these gates.”

“We are here and we are strong and ready for business. In the event that this government comes to be, be very sure you will see in action the most coherent and effective opposition in the history of this State.”

Solidarity TD Mick Barry said a “strong left opposition” was needed both inside and outside the new Dáil. He said the commitment to build 50,000 social homes was “not nearly enough.”

Women for Election said the programme for government was “disppointingly vague” in its commitments to see more women elected to local government.

Chief executive of Women for Election Ciairín de Buis said the programme for government was “an opportunity to show the next government are serious about wanting to see more women running for election - we had called on the negotiating parties to commit to a 40 per cent quota for our next local and Seanad elections, a practical way to ensure parties run a balanced ticket.

“Instead we got vague aspirations. While the programme for government has the right sentiment and we very much welcome this, it falls short on practical commitments.”