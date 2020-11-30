Sinn Féin urged to take action over Stanley’s ‘glorification’ of IRA massacre

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has described a controversial tweet by Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, which referenced incidents from the War of Independence and the Troubles, as “really insensitive” and “very stupid”.

Mr Stanley has apologised for a now-deleted tweet, saying it was “inappropriate and insensitive”.

On Saturday, the Laois-Offaly TD tweeted in reference to the Kilmichael Ambush in 1920 and the Narrow Water Massacre in Warrenpoint, Co Down in 1979, claiming they were “the 2 IRA operations that taught the elite of d British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners”.

Eighteen British soldiers were killed at Warrenpoint by the Provisional IRA in August 1979.

A total of 17 British soldiers were killed during the War of Independence incident at Kilmichael, alongside three IRA men.

As an experienced TD and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Mr Stanley “should know better than this,” Mr Coveney told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

This was “another case of the mask slipping” with a member of Sinn Féin “coming out with this bile.”

Such comments were “really unhelpful and insensitive”.

Sinn Féin needed to make a clear statement on the issue and that “these type of comments need to stop”, Mr Coveney added.

Sinn Féin was a party that enjoyed electoral success with that there was a responsibility “to move away from this kind of language,” he added.

Innocent Victims United, one of the groups representing victims of the Troubles, said: “These comments from one of the new crop of Sinn Féin, elected a TD in 2020 illustrates that absolutely nothing has changed within the mindset of their representatives.”

The group’s spokesman Kenny Donaldson said: “For a Sinn Féin TD to continue to eulogise these events in 2020 is depraved and sickening and highly insulting to the families broken by these heinous events, particularly the latter Narrow Water massacre where first and second generation relatives are still alive as well as many of the surviving injured.

“There is no place in this society (north or south of the border) for the glorification and romanticisation of terrorism. All eyes are on the Sinn Féin leadership in how they respond. Do they condone Brian Stanley’s remarks, will they simply turn the other way and pretend they haven’t heard the remarks or will they actually deal with it?”