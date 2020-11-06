Sinn Féin to table motion of no-confidence in Varadkar

Sinn Féin is tabling a motion of no-confidence in Tánaiste Leo Vardakar that will be debated in the Dáil next Tuesday.

The move follows the controversy about his leaking of the new GPs’ contract last year.

Mr Varadkar came through the controversy earlier this week following a bruising question-and-answer session in the Dáil on Tuesday evening.

His Coalition partners in Fianna Fail and the Green Party backed him after Mr Varadkar apologised and issued a lengthy explanation of his actions, first reported by Village magazine last week.

Now, however, Sinn Féin is seeking to reopen the controversy by a motion of no confidence in the Tanaiste, which will be taken during the party’s Private Members’ time in the Dáil next Tuesday evening.

“Sinn Féin is tabling a motion of no confidence in the Tánaiste Leo Vardakar,” the party said in a statement.

“We took the decision due to the seriousness of this situation and the fact that the Tánaiste has faced no sanction nor has he given a credible account for his actions in providing confidential information to a friend.

“This motion will allow the Dáil to say to the people that no one is above being held to account and that there are consequences when you act as Leo Vardakar has done.

“We will be setting out very clearly that doing favours or giving preferential treatment to a circle of insiders is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.”

A spokesman for the Tánaiste said that Mr Varadkar had “dealt with all the issues in the Dáil this week.”

“This motion clearly shows that Sinn Féin isn’t interested in the truth. They’re only interested in political mudslinging, attacking the Irish government at a time of national crisis and diverting attention from their unanswered questions about their receipt of pulbic money in the North,” the spokesman said.