Sinn Féin to table motion of no confidence in Tony O’Brien

Sinn Féin is to table a motion of no confidence in the head of the HSE Tony O’Brien.

The party has called on a number of occasions during the week for Mr O’Brien to resign in the wake of the cervical cancer screening controversy.

Mr O’Brien’s contract has director general of the HSE is due to expire in July .

On Thursday when asked in the Dáil the Tánaiste Simon Coveney declined to express full support for Mr O’Brien. “Tony O’Brien’s focus on providing as much information as possible and putting systems in place that can co-operate fully with that independent investigation is probably the best way that he can assist in this process, rather than stepping aside from it,” he said.

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it has been “a dreadful week” for the health service and a “culture change” is needed to reform it.

Mr Varadkar was speaking at the opening of the Springfield Academic Primary Care Centre in Tallaght on Friday morning.

In a wide-ranging speech, Mr Varadkar said there are “challenges to be overcome” when it comes to access to the health service.

“I think it’s fair to say that this week has been a dreadful week for our health service, even more so for the women who are affected,” he said.

“We are determined to restore public trust and will do anything necessary so, in the period ahead, Irish women and families can have confidence in the investigations, screening and treatments we offer them both now and into the future.”

The Taoiseach said “at heart of it once again unfortunately was a failure of open disclosure by doctors and also a failure by senior management to make sure that that happened”.

He said a culture change is needed in the health service.

“A change from a culture of secrecy to a culture of truth, and from a culture of defensiveness to openness.”

The Taoiseach said morale amongst GPs is “certainly not good”.

He also said the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment is “a once in a generation decision”.

He said 200,000 women have travelled abroad for abortions since 1983 while three women a day are purchasing abortion pills online.

“It is a return to backstreet abortions and something I’m very concerned about,” he said.