Sinn Féin to run presidential candidate against Michael D Higgins

Sinn Féin has decided that it will run a presidential candidate against Michael D Higgins meaning a vote will now definitely take place in the autumn.

With Fine Gael, Labour and Fianna Fáil supporting President Higgins’s bid for another seven-year term in office Sinn Féin’s decision on Saturday ensures voters will get to make a choice on October 25th next.

The decision was taken by Sinn Féin on Saturday after a meeting of the party’s ard comhairle, its executive board. A committee in the party will now oversee the selection of a candidate.

President Michael D Higgins is running for a second term in office. File photograph: Cyril Byrne

Sinn Féin will now begin a selection process over the next number of weeks to choose a candidate. Potential runners who have been speculated as being in the frame include MEPs Lynn Boylan and Liadh Ní Ríada. The party will announce its candidate following an ard comhairle meeting in the coming weeks.

President Higgins officially declared this week that he would nominate himself for a second seven-year term in Áras an Uachtaráin and would stand as an independent candidate.

As the incumbent, President Higgins can nominate himself for re-election. Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell has said he is seeking nominations to contest the election, and suicide prevention charity Pieta House founder and Independent Senator Joan Freeman is also thought to be sounding out Oireachtas members for support. Seán Gallagher, who came second to President Higgins in the 2011 election, has written to all local authorities and asked them to facilitate the entry into the race of aspirant candidates.

Candidates require the support of 20 Oireachtas members, or four local authorities to secure a nomination.

During the 2011 campaign President Higgins committed to only holding the office for one seven-year term, but it had been widely speculated for more than a year in the corridors of Leinster House that he would seek a second term.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin and Independent councillor Christy Burke had considered seeking a nomination in the last number of days, but on Friday ruled himself out.

Mr Burke said he had been approached to run by several supporters, but following a “serious amount of consideration” decided against seeking to contest the race. “The financial end of running in the election would only put too much pressure on myself but also on my team,” he said. The Dublin City Council veteran said he hoped the housing crisis would be the main issue of the presidential election campaign.

Fine Gael said this week it would canvass for the re-election of President Higgins and may use party resources to assist his campaign for a second term in Áras an Uachtaráin.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed his party would back Mr Higgins, who this week declared he wants a second seven-year term. The extent of Fine Gael’s campaigning has not yet been decided, but Mr Varadkar indicated it was willing to erect posters and use party literature to support Mr Higgins.

Fianna Fáil, which is also backing Mr Higgins, is unlikely to follow suit, sources said, but the President’s former colleagues in the Labour Party will.

Independent members of the Oireachtas are attempting to harness support from members of the Dáil, Seanad and county councils as they seek to field a presidential competitor.