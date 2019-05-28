Sinn Féin the clear loser in an election of big swings
Inside Politics: Party lost half its seats and will lose at least one of its European seats
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald (centre) and European candidate Lynn Boylan (left) at the count centre in the RDS, Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
There were a couple of big swings in this election, and we are not talking only about those in the Dean Hotel.
Let’s dispose first of all the canard of the “inexorable rise” of a party. If there are inexorable rises, they are always followed by inexorable falls.