Sinn Féin tells councillor to apologise for Varadkar ‘family man’ comments

Sinn Féin has told a Tallaght councillor that he should apologise for remarks that a “family man” should run the country, and questioning Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s connectedness with Ireland because of his Indian heritage.

Paddy Holohan, a former MMA fighter, topped the poll in Tallaght South for the party in last May’s local elections.

In recent episodes of his podcast ‘No Shame’, he seemed to make an indirect reference to the Taoiseach’s sexuality by saying he would prefer a “family man” to be Taoiseach.

He also said Mr Varadkar was “separated” from Irish history because of his Indian heritage.

“We need people running the country. Someone that knows what it’s like to have kids, maybe, hopefully, boys and girls, so when you’re creating policies and stuff that’s going to go on, you’re like: ‘right, it makes sense’.

“I know what it’s like to collect my young fella from school so I know what school time traffic is like.

“When I’m making decisions, I can have an experience of it and bring that into the equation.

“The man that is a family man, that goes to work, looks after his kids, has come up through the system, has experience, maybe is a solicitor as well so has that experience - that’s who should be running the country. Someone who knows what the masses of people are going through.

“Leo does not know what it’s like to be broke. Leo does not know what it’s like to be on the dole. A lot of these things are very important.”

On Varadkar’s Indian ancestry he said: “Leo Varadkar’s blood obviously runs to India so his great grandfather is not part of the history of this country… now Leo obviously he’s an Irish citizen, but his passion doesn’t go back to the times when our passion goes back to.

“So we’re in a situation where we have a leader that’s not only separated from the history of the country but separated from the classes in the country now.”

In a statement today, Sinn Féin said the comments had caused offence and called on its councillor to apologise and withdraw the remarks.