Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín resigns from party

Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín has resigned from the party over his opposition to abortion.

He is currently suspended from the parliamentary party because of his opposition to the abortion referendum and to the legislation going through the Oireachtas, but today marks a full break with the party after 21 years.

He follows the Offaly TD Carol Nolan, who has also left the party over her opposition to abortion.

Although both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael operate a conscience vote on abortion, Sinn Féin insists its TDs observe the party whip on the issue.

In a letter to the party’s chief whip, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, today, the Meath TD said he was resigning from the party today “with a heavy heart”.

Tweet It is with a heavy heart that I resign from Sinn Féin today. I have been a member of the party for 21 years. In that time I poured all my efforts into achieving Irish Unity & Economic Justice. This clearly is no longer enough. I will now help to build a new 32 County movement. pic.twitter.com/RqzimdR8Zp — Peadar Tóibín (@Toibin1) November 15, 2018

The TD said he had been excluded from speaking rights, spokesperson’s positions, and had been “significantly censored” in his media appearances.

Mr Tóibín said he had sought “in every way I know how simply to make space with the party for people with a different view on this one issue” but has been consistently frustrated and ignored.

Mr Tóibín, who was first sanctioned by his party after he opposed the Protection of Life in Pregnancy Bill in 2013, complained that he had a “written deal” with the party since 2012 that “stated that the party would treat me equally and would not marginalise me due to my views on the right to life as long as I also gave the party view”.

“This deal worked well for four years at no cost to the party. Over 18 months ago that deal was binned unilaterally by the party,” he said.

Mr Tóibín said he wrote to the party leadership two weeks ago “to find out was there a future for me and republicans like me to contribute to the development of the party in a fair and equal manner. This email was never replied to. That may be an answer in itself,” he said.

Mr Tóibín also warned the party that for a united Ireland to be achieved, “the party must be flexible, broad and inclusive”.

Mr Tóibín campaigned against the abortion referendum and has continued his opposition to the legislation at the health committee in recent weeks.

In a tweet, the TD added he would “help to build a new 32 county movement”.