Sinn Féin TD Carol Nolan says she will not vote for abortion law

Sinn Féin said the decision of its Offaly TD Carol Nolan to oppose legislation allowing access to abortion up to 12 weeks will be a matter for the party’s ard comhairle.

Ms Nolan confirmed she would not vote in favour of the proposed legislation. She said: “I won’t be supporting the legislation as my position remains the same, as a pro-life TD who is strongly opposed to abortion.”

She lost the party whip after opposing the holding of the referendum on whether or not to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Ms Nolan was not in the Dáil when the vote was taken in March but notified the party of her view. She remains suspended until after the party’s special conference in June to officially endorse the proposal for terminations up to 12 weeks.

Her three month suspension remains in place until after the conference.

A party spokesman said her view of the legislation would be a matter for the ard comhairle if and when she voted against proposed legislation.

Sinn Féin’s official position was that it supported the holding of a referendum seeking repeal the Eighth Amendment, and legislation allowing for terminations in cases of rape, incest, fatal foetal abnormalities and when a mother’s life, health or mental health was at risk.

Unlike other parties in the Dáil, Sinn Féin did not allow votes of conscience.

Her party colleague Peadar Tóibín also opposed the referendum and lost the whip. The Meath West TD has not to date publicly stated his intentions in relation to the Government’s proposed legislation.