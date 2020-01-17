Sinn Féin suspends councillor over ‘beyond offensive’ comments

Sinn Féin councillor and former MMA fighter Paddy Holohan has been suspended from the party with immediate effect, following comments on his podcast in which he said there was “some f***ing scum women out there”.

The Tallaght South councillor described on his podcast No Shame, in which he was interviewing filmmaker Terry McMahon, that he had heard of “loads of” underage girls pursuing men and then later blackmailing them for money.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the comments were “beyond offensive”.

It comes just a day after the former fighter issued an apology over separate remarks he made on the podcast about how a “family man” should run the country and for questioning Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s connectedness with Ireland because of his Indian heritage.

Mr Holohan said on the podcast with Mr McMahon that he would be “slated” if he offered male only fitness classes and accused of hating women.

Mr McMahon said he could understand why some women would want female only classes “because they’re afraid or because they may have been attacked”.

“This is the problem there are some f***ing scum men out there, real scum and they need to be literally stopped,” Mr McMahon said.

In response, the councillor said: “Now, saying that, I just want to stop you on that, there is some f***ing scum women out there as well. And I just want to say to you, there’s a situation I heard during the week where somebody was underage, the [OTHER]person didn’t know they were underage.

‘Loads of them’

“The girl pursued the guy, got whatever she needed, had pictures, had videos, and then said ‘I want 10 grand’.

“And that was, that wasn’t the first person, there was loads of them. What is that kind of situation that’s going on in society now? I have two sons. It petrifies me, petrifies me that somebody could turn around and say ‘I’m literally just going to say that you attacked me if you don’t give me 10 grand’.

“And people will go, ‘no, that doesn’t happen’. It absolutely, I’m putting my hand on my heart and telling you it does happen and it is happening out there. So, what happens there?”

Questioned about Mr Holohan’s latest comments, Ms McDonald said they were beyond offensive.

“I actually find them upsetting,” the Dublin Central TD said.

“I’m very, very shocked at the comments made and the party’s disciplinary procedure is now activated as we speak.”

In a statement on Friday, Sinn Féin said the councillor had been suspended with immediate effect and a disciplinary process had been initiated.

Mr Holohan, who topped the poll in Tallaght South for Sinn Féin in last May’s local elections, tweeted an apology on Thursday over his comments about the Taoiseach which “may have offended people”. He claimed they had been misinterpreted.