Sinn Féin seeks to intensify coalition talks early over ‘urgency’ for government

Sinn Féin is warning other parties of an “urgency” in forming a new government, as it vows to “intensify” coalition talks as quickly as possible.

Pearse Doherty, the party’s chief negotiator in attempts to form an administration, said the party will be telling smaller left-leaning parties on Wednesday there is a “huge opportunity to change the face of Ireland.”

“We don’t want to sit back,” he said.

“We think there is an urgency in relation to this — there should be no delay in government formation. There are big issues that need to be sorted.”

Mr Doherty told Newstalk: “What I want to do, as the lead person in our negotiating team, is intensify this as quickly as possible. “

Sinn Féin is meeting with a number of smaller parties first as it launches negotiations to a form a government.

Mr Doherty said it has “reached out” to the Greens, Solidarity-People Before Profit, Social Democrats and Labour.

“Obviously our first port of call is to talk to those parties where we would have a common platform, to tease out with the possibility of putting together a government for change,” he said.

However, he added a government for change “isn’t about who is in it” but about the politics on the key issues.

“Our key objective here is to turn mandate for change into a government for change, that delivers on the big issues.”

There may be “individuals elected who have no interest in government”, he said, but Sinn Féin would speak to all parties and “it will be up to those to decide if they want to be part of those conversations or not”.

“It make absolute sense that the first people we talk to are people where we have a large degree of commonality, parties who also got a mandate for change and to see what appetite is there for a government,” he added.

“That’s why the Social Democrats, the Greens, the Labour Party, People Before Profit are the parties we will discuss with in the first instance, and then we will continue those discussions with other parties.”

But Labour leader Brendan Howlin is expected to tell his parliamentary party today that his party, which won six seats, did not achieve enough critical mass in the election to enable it to enter government.

Sources said Mr Howlin would leave open the prospect of Labour supporting a government from opposition on a number of key policy areas, such as housing.