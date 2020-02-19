Sinn Féin seeks to draw line under TD’s ‘unacceptable’ tweets

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty has said that comments made on social media by newly elected TD Réada Cronin were “not acceptable” and that her decision to apologise and withdraw the remarks was “the right thing to do”.

Mr Doherty said that “there’s nobody sitting in the party looking at the accounts of every single Sinn Féin member or gagging people in relation to what they’re saying. What is important is that if it comes to our attention that there are comments that are inappropriate that they are withdrawn and they are apologised for”.

The tweets included numerous remarks that were critical of Israel. They included a claim that European wars were instigated and funded by banks, and the retweeting of a message that Hitler was a pawn for a bank owned by the Rothschild family.

Last November, Ms Cronin replied to an anonymous Twitter account which suggested “loads of judges are paedophiles” by saying: “Wouldn’t surprise me.”

She has also criticised the fluoridation of drinking water in Ireland as “poisoning our water”.

“I do understand that Réada made some of those comments before she was even a member of Sinn Féin but I also understand that she has unreservedly withdrawn those comments and apologised for them and I think that’s the right thing to do,” Mr Doherty said on Wednesday morning.

“She’s also made it very clear that they are not in any way, shape or form the Sinn Féin position. And I think that’s the right thing to do.”

He said it was “unacceptable” for anyone to espouse the views outlined.

“There are guidelines in relation to how people conduct themselves on social media. I think we can see right across society that people can use social media in a very harmful and negative way and it is really important that does not happen. So the party has guidelines and not just for our elected representatives but also for our members.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described Ms Cronin’s comments as both anti-Semitic and anti-science. “This is not the kind of change we need,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Ahead of the first sitting of the new Dáil on Thursday, Mr Doherty described discussions his party had on Wednesday with the secretary general of the Department of Taoiseach as “productive.”

Sinn Féin met with the Green Party on Wednesday morning and will also hold meetings today with rural independents, the Labour Party, Solidarity People Before Profit and other independents. The party has a meeting planned with Social Democrats on Thursday morning as discussions on possible government formation continue.