Sinn Féin scrutiny of recount in Ireland South ‘uncomfortable’, claims Green candidate

A recount is under way of European election ballot papers in the Ireland South constituency and is expected to last a number of days.

The recount follows a request from outgoing Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada last Wednesday night as she faced losing her European Parliament seat to the Green Party’s Senator Grace O’Sullivan.

Ms Ní Riada polled 79,072 first preferences to Senator O’Sullivan’s 75,948 but by the 18th count Senator O’Sullivan had overtaken Ms Ní Riada, who was left trailing by 326 votes and facing the loss of her seat.

At the recount at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Cork, Ms O’Sullivan said she remained hopeful of taking a seat.

“I’ve never been at a recount before so it’s a new process for me. I think everyone was jaded by last Thursday and everyone was glad to get away from here. Now we have a recount and they began this morning and the returning officer is processing everything diligently,” she said.

The recount in progress in Nemo, Cork. Photograph: Barry Roche/The Irish TImes

“The margin is 326 votes which is a big different to make up but anything is possible and I have to stay realistic but at the same time, I’m remaining hopeful that they won’t make up the difference and of course, it can go the other way too, the margin might increase,” she added.

The recount began this morning with some 130 counters splitting into two groups of 65 with each group. They are being supervised and checked by 20 staff, having been asked to count the first preferences votes of Ms O’Sullivan and Ms Ní Riada at either side of the sports complex hall.

Ms O’Sullivan, who travelled from her home in Tramore in Co Waterford, for the 9am start, said she was a bit surprised to find Sinn Féin had allocated all their scrutineers to where her votes were being counted, with none monitoring Ms Ní Riada’s recount.

“Sinn Féin spotters are surrounding the ballot papers of O’Sullivan. There’s no one viewing the ballot papers of Ní Riada. They have around 20 people... scrutinizing my papers which makes me feel a little bit uncomfortable,” she said, gesturing towards members of Sinn Féin watching her votes.

“I didn’t expect that. I thought they would be split between both of us and keeping an eye on both our first-preference votes, rather than putting all the focus on me and my votes. They are absolutely looking for errors on my side and not on their own side, which feels a bit uncomfortable.”

Ms O’Sullivan said she fully understood why Ms Ní Riada had sought a recheck of votes on Friday, but when the initial check reduced the margin between them by just one, she said that she herself would not have gone on to seek the full recount that Sinn Féin subsequently sought.

She welcomed the fact that Returning Officer Martin Harvey had drafted in extra staff to help speed up the recount, as she felt reports that it could have taken up to 28 working days did not sit well with the public. And she welcomed the suggestion that the recount could be finished by the weekend.

Ms Ní Riada was not present this morning but Cork North Central Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O’Brien was among those scrutinizing Ms O’Sullivan’s votes, and he strongly defended his party’s decision.

“Yes, we do stand over our decision to seek a recount. Looking at the votes there, in the first two hours we’ve seen a number of discrepancies that have already been identified. I’ve personally seen votes that have been allocated to Grace that clearly were not for Grace,” Mr O’Brien said.

“I haven’t looked at Liadh’s bundle of votes but it is obvious to me that there are some discrepancies in Grace’s votes. How many, we will have to wait until the end of the day to see but from what we’ve seen so far, we were right to seek the recount.”

Mr O’Brien said the next step, as he understood it, was that counters would begin recounting the first preference votes of other candidates on Wednesday to make sure that their votes were properly tallied, and he expected the issue to be resolved within a number of days.

“We certainly won’t prolong the process and we’ve said that from the outset…I think the time scale has already been revised down by the Returning Officer from 28 days to a number of days. I would concur with that and I would not see it going past, probably, the weekend.”

Photograph: Barry Roche/The Irish TImes

However, Mr O’Brien said he did see any prospect of Sinn Féin making any decision on whether to abandon the full recount until all first preferences for each candidate are counted and a clearer picture emerges of the margins between the various contenders.

Both Cork City Council and the Court Services have released staff for the process, with some 120 counters counting the ballot papers with a further 20 supervisory staff involved in compiling the votes.

Mr Harvey declined to comment on how long the count might take.

However, there has been some speculation the count could be finished at the weekend, with informed sources expressing surprise at some media reports that it could take up to 25 days to get a result.

The count began this morning with one group of counters recounting Ms Ní Riada’s first-preference vote and another group recounting Senator O’Sullivan’s vote, with both being scrutinised by party officials.

Fine Gael’s sitting MEP, Sean Kelly has already been elected, passing the quota of 119,866 on the ninth count to take the first seat with Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher taking the second seat on the 17th count.

The distribution of Mr Kelleher’s surplus left Independent Mick Wallace ahead of sitting Fine MEP Deirdre Clune, with Senator O’Sullivan ahead of Ms Ní Riada.

The order in which the seats are filled is important as the fifth and final seat in the constituency only comes into play once the UK leaves the European Union following a Brexit deal.

Twelve counties make up the European election constituency of Ireland South.