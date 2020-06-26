Sinn Féin says it was ‘not aware’ of Paddy Holohan’s nomination for mayor

Sinn Féin has said it was “not aware” that councillor and former MMA fighter Paddy Holohan, who was suspended by the party in January, was being put forward for nomination as mayor of South Dublin County Council.

In January, Mr Holohan made headlines after he questioned Leo Varadkar’s links to Ireland because of his Indian ancestry, and then made a series of highly-criticised remarks about women.

In a podcast interview the Sinn Féin councillor claimed that he had heard of “loads of” underage girls pursuing men and then blackmailing them. There were, he said “some f***ing scum women out there”.

Speaking then, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald launched disciplinary proceedings, saying Mr Holohan’s comments were “beyond offensive” and “vile”.

“I actually find them upsetting,” she went on.

In a social media post on Friday evening Mr Holohan declared that he had been nominated to run as a a candidate to become mayor of south Dublin by his fellow party colleagues, though it is not clear if he had the support of all.

“Honoured to be nominated in the running for mayor of south Dublin by my Sinn Féin comrades, congratulations to the incoming mayor and a job well done to outgoing mayor @vickicasserly,” he declared on Instagram.

However, a Sinn Féin spokesman said the party was “not aware of his nomination”, and that nominations for council positions were “a matter for council groups”.

A spokesman for the party confirmed on Friday that Mr Holohan had been “recently readmitted to membership having serviced a five-month suspension”. No public announcement of his return was made.

Criticising the nomination as “insensitive”, Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan said it was “deeply disappointing” that Sinn Féin would nominate a candidate who had displayed ethnic prejudices towards our Taoiseach”.

Further action

Mr Geoghegan noted that the outcome of Sinn Féin’s internal party investigation into Mr Holohan’s comments had never been made public, and it was not known whether further action had been taken against him.

He called on Ms McDonald to clarify whether she supported the nomination, and to pledge that her party would “not honour or reward public representatives who display prejudice of any form”.

Social Democrats councillor Chris Pender tweeted that the decision to nominate Mr Holohan was “disgusting”, and criticised the four Sinn Féin councillors who voted for him to run in the mayoral race.

SDLP Belfast city councillor Séamas de Faoite tweeted “homophobia, misogyny and racism are not qualities of a first citizen in any part of our capital”.