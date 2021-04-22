Sinn Féin’s online voter database stored in Frankfurt, says McDonald

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that the party’s online database of voter information is stored in Frankfurt in Germany and had been moved from London after the advent of Brexit.

In her first public comments about the controversy around the party’s Abú database, Ms McDonald said the database “is really an old-fashioned canvassing system.”

Ms McDonald was asked multiple times what European Union country the database is held in after the party refused to reveal the location on a number of occasions. She said it was being held in Frankfurt.

When asked why the information is sorted in Frankfurt she said it was a “technical question” and that it did not matter where the information was held as long as it was in the EU.

“People shouldn’t imagine that this is shipped off in a crate to another jurisdiction. The important thing is that it is electrically and technically held and stored safely. It is used for electoral purposes.”

She said there is “nothing nefarious” and “nothing untoward” about the database. Ms McDonald told Newstalk that the party is engaging with the Data Protection Commissioner who has asked questions about the online database.

“These things are rarely closed overnight. They have asked a number of questions, we have answered them very comprehensively, there may be more questions and the process runs as it runs and I am satisfied we are absolutely compliant.

“There is nothing new in this, but the new element is that things are stored electronically.

“The truth is all political parties use the register for canvassing,” she told Newstalk.

Ms McDonald said “a particular spin” had been put on the issue following media reports.

Sinn Féin has not yet answered questions around who has access to the system, and what security procedures are in place.

There have also been questions about a document in which party officials were told to use personal information posted on social media to canvass a voter’s home address.