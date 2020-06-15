Sinn Féin’s Deirdre Hargey to stand aside temporarily as Minister for Communities

Sinn Féin Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey is to stand aside temporarily due to illness, it was announced on Sunday.

She will be replaced in the position by Belfast North Assembly member and former Sinn Féin culture, arts and leisure minister Carál Ní Chuilín.

“Due to illness I have been admitted to hospital, and am to undergo surgery in the coming days, which will require time to properly recover,” Ms Hargey explained.

“In light of these exceptional personal circumstances I am unable in the short term to discharge my ministerial duties, or participate fully in the Executive committee,” added the Belfast South MLA.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald wished Ms Hargey a full and speedy recovery.

“I look forward to her returning to that post on her recovery and hope she will be back behind her desk as soon as possible,” she said.