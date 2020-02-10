Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane defends shouting ‘Up the ‘Ra’ after election

The Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has defended shouting “Up the ‘Ra” to a republican meeting in Waterford after his emphatic success in the general election.

In an address to supporters Mr Cullinane recalled that one of the ten IRA hunger strikers who died in 1981, Kevin Lynch, had been a H-Block election candidate in Waterford in 1981.

At the end of the speech, he shouted:

“Up the Republic, Up the ‘Ra. Tiocfaidh ár Lá.”

The address to supporters was filmed on a camera phone and has been posted on Twitter.

Mr Cullinane said he fully stood over what he had said at the rally, saying his audience, like him, were republicans.

“I have never distanced myself from the IRA, or from Bobby Sands and the people who died on hunger strike, or for those who, over 100 years, were involved in the armed struggle.

“That is no Secret. I have no problem saying that,” he said.

Here’s the longer video of David Cullinane of Sinn Fein. pic.twitter.com/NRYP1vk0dO — Niall O'Connor (@NI_ALLO) February 10, 2020

“I have never had any difficulty with people taking a stance.”

Asked would the phrase ‘Up the ‘Ra’ be considered insulting to some people, he said:

“We are a united Ireland party and we have never distanced ourselves from that.

“I do not agree with everything that the IRA did but I would not distance myself from it.”

‘We commemorate our dead’

He referred to the context in which the address was made.

“I was talking to my own supporters, people who are republicans. We have been through 100 years of struggle.

“I was talking about Kevin Lynch (the hunger striker) who stood in the Dáil elections in Waterford (in 1981).

“We commemorate our dead, those who fought against imperial rule.

“I have never distanced myself from the hunger strikes or going back further, to (events that) happened over the past 100 years.”

In the address Mr Cullinane referred to Mr Lynch, from Dungiven in Co Derry who died in the H-Blocks in 1981 after 71 days of fasting.

“(Mr Lynch) was the H-Block candidate here in this constituency,” he said.

“And what a fantastic moment it must be if his family is watching on, and people in the North are watching on, to see Sinn Féin get over 20,000 first preference votes in this constituency.

“They did not break the hunger strikers. They did not break Bobby Sands and Kevin Lynch.

“They will never break us. They will never break Sinn Féin.

“Up the Republic, Up the Ra and Tiocfaidh ár Lá,” he shouted.