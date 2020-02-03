After an election campaign that has seen Sinn Féin surf the wave of a public mood for change, the party is on the brink of a breakthrough that promises to transform the Irish political landscape.

If anything like the numbers in today’s poll is replicated by the actual results of Saturday’s general election, then Sinn Féin will join Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the large party bracket, elbowing their way firmly into the government formation process, if not this time, then certainly in the future.