Sinn Féin on brink of major political breakthrough in Republic

Irish Times poll: Mood for change could transform the Irish political landscape

Pat Leahy

After an election campaign that has seen Sinn Féin surf the wave of a public mood for change, the party is on the brink of a breakthrough that promises to transform the Irish political landscape.

If anything like the numbers in today’s poll is replicated by the actual results of Saturday’s general election, then Sinn Féin will join Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the large party bracket, elbowing their way firmly into the government formation process, if not this time, then certainly in the future.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.