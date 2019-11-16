Sinn Féin Northern command in good shape despite southern setbacks

The Northern command of Sinn Féin, so to speak, was in good shape at the weekend, even if their comrades south of the Border weren’t quite so confident after the reverses of the presidential, local and European elections.

The big push naturally was to re-elect its “magnificent seven” MPs in the Westminster general election and to add John Finucane to the list in North Belfast by ousting the DUP’s main man in the House of Commons Nigel Dodds.

Finucane and Elisha McCallion, the outgoing MP for Foyle under threat from Colum Eastwood who is seeking to regain the seat for the SDLP, got plenty of platform time over the weekend. It could go well for them but equally it was acknowledged that both Finucane and McCallion’s prospects were far from certain.

John O’Dowd got a few minutes too on Saturday morning, when RTÉ was broadcasting, to talk about a bill of rights for Northern Ireland but not to talk about his challenge to Michelle O’Neill for the deputy leadership. He did open his contribution with his take on Mark Twain that “media reports about my demise have been much exaggerated”, but that was it.

O’Neill, as expected, was returned but we don’t know how the contest went because the figures weren’t released, although it is reasonable to assume that she won comfortably.

In full accord

Why O’Dowd made the challenge in the first place remains rather a mystery. There was no mystery however about who the leadership was rooting for. There is still the sense that O’Dowd, as far as that leadership is concerned, displayed unwarranted effrontery in tilting at the deputy leader.

But political life rolls on and otherwise Northern delegates are pumped up by the political opportunities ahead. They believe, a point made by several delegates, that Brexit has shot up the agenda the issue of a Border poll on Irish unity.

They were fully in accord with Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill who separately said, “It is not a question of if, but a question of when” a unity referendum will be held.

One wonders was it wise for the Northern Secretary Julian Smith in Dublin on Friday to warn that if there were no agreement to restore the Northern Executive and Assembly by January 13th, the date when legislation effectively allowing civil servants to run Northern Ireland comes to an end, that he faced a “duty to call” Assembly elections.

It wasn’t just the horror of facing pre- and post-Christmas elections but it was the sort of pronouncement that could encourage those in Sinn Féin – and they are not insignificant in number – who believe the best way to push forward the unity agenda is through continuing political paralysis, by demonstrating that, as Charles Haughey said and as they would see it, Northern Ireland is a “failed political entity”.

Nonetheless, senior Sinn Féiners, those who would be directly involved with the DUP and the other parties in any fresh set of negotiations to reinstate Stormont, right through Friday and Saturday insisted they wanted powersharing restored.

That was the line at the outset of the conference from Michelle O’Neill on Friday night, and repeated on Saturday morning, and was reinforced by the likes of Newry and Armagh Assembly member Conor Murphy on Saturday morning and evening and by Mary Lou McDonald on Saturday night.

Window of opportunity

There could be a window of opportunity after the British election on December 12th but there also are a number of variables that make it difficult to predict how it all will unfold.

If there is a settled British government after the election – whether a Tory majority administration or some coalition involving Labour – then British ministers might be in a position to dedicate time with their Irish counterparts and the Northern parties to reinstating Stormont.

Another imponderable here is if Finucane were to beat Dodds would that, as one Sinn Féiner said, put the DUP into a “tailspin” and rule out the chance of multi-party talks?

Julian Smith, if he wants, can extend his January 13th deadline to allow time for late winter/early spring negotiations but with a general election looming in the South that timeframe will be short.

But if there is another hung government in Britain then there won’t be much energy for Northern Ireland concerns regardless of Sinn Féin’s stated willingness to re-enter the Executive and Assembly.