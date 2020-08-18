Sinn Féin member spoke to Gerry Adams before giving evidence in Brady case

A Sinn Féin party member spoke with former leader Gerry Adams before giving evidence to gardaí on the death of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke said.

Mr O’Rourke said it was his understanding that members of Sinn Féin do not need to consult with more senior party members before providing information to gardaí and he denied there is a culture of fear in the party.

The Irish Times reported today that a Sinn Féin member, who was a key witness in the case against garda killer Aaron Brady, would not make a statement to gardaí before consulting with the party hierarchy, according to the lead investigator in the case.

Det Insp Pat Marry said he had to go to a Sinn Féin TD for help in the matter. The witness was then informed by the party there was no issue with him speaking to gardaí.

Mr O’Rourke said it was his understanding that the TD in question was Gerry Adams.

Aaron Brady was found guilty of the capital murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe. File photograph: Collins Courts

“I don’t know why that person, and I don’t know the decision making process in terms of their own thinking, why they felt they needed to do that.

“The party has been very clear that in so many cases and so many instances that people should come and make statements and if they have information bring to the guards or the PSNI.

“In fairness, I don’t think that the party presumed that they needed to say you don’t need to come to Sinn Féin first before you do that, it’s clearly not the case.

“And I think in fairness in how that developed and played out it was clear that the party does not require that from people and actually a very helpful and useful role was played by by that person, which I think is the important point,” Mr O’Rourke said.

He said there is no culture of fear in the party.

“I can say that as somebody who’s been a member of this party for over 20 years and who has come into it without a strong republican background or tradition, I have never experienced that. In fairness the party leadership has always been positive and encouraging in terms our important role as citizens first and foremost but also in terms of party activism.

“I don’t know what the reasoning or rationale or thinking was on behalf of that person. And maybe it was just in relation to being overly cautious or second guessing themselves.”

The witness’s statement, which detailed how he heard Brady confess to the murder, was the first major breakthrough for gardaí investigating Det Gda Adrian Donohoe’s murder in 2013.