Sinn Féin-led minority government ‘still an option’, says McDonald

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said it is still possible for her party to lead a minority government of the left without the involvement of Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

Ms McDonald’s comments reflect a change of emphasis following remarks by her colleague Eoin Ó Broin on Friday that it would be impossible for Sinn Féin to lead a government without the support of either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael. People Before Profit criticised Sinn Féin for “throwing in the towel” too early.

Ms McDonald said forming a left wing coalition government would be tricky but not impossible – “it’s game on as far as I’m concerned”.

She was speaking to reporters during a visit to the Ringsend and Irishtown Community Centre on Monday.

Asked by The Irish Times if a minority left-wing government remained an option, Ms McDonald replied: “All options are still on the table but we’re all able to count, we’re able to add, and we’re able to subtract so I think we have recognised that the mathematics are tricky.

“And that’s okay, that’s that’s one consideration. But the bigger consideration is policy and ideas and delivery... Obviously you don’t want to be tight on numbers, but we need to look at all of these options.”

She said while the “numbers game” was important the public was less worried about that and more concerned about a sense of purpose and delivery. She said the one clear sentiment she has heard from the public is there was no appetite for a government involving Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Coalition Builder Can you form a government?

The Fine Gael parliamentary party will meet in Leinster House on Monday afternoon ahead of which Minister for Communications Richard Bruton joined the chorus of senior TDs expressing opposition to a proposed grand coalition with Fianna Fáil.

Mr Bruton has told numerous people in recent days that he thought Fine Gael entering government with Fianna Fáil was a bad idea.

Sources told The Irish Times that Mr Bruton – who served as the party’s deputy leader between 2002 and 2010 and is widely respected across Fine Gael – has said in private conversation that such a government had the potential to damage Fine Gael and could be rejected by the rank and file Fine Gael membership. A spokeswoman for Mr Bruton declined to comment.

Fine Gael ‘last resort’

At Monday’s meeting, TDs and senators are expected to discuss the way forward for Fine Gael following its poor general election performance, which saw it come in third behind Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Fine Gael would only enter government as a “last resort” and said is “preparing for opposition”.

“The country will need a strong and effective opposition,” he said. “I relish the challenge of leading it.”

The prospect of coalition with Fianna Fáil has met significant resistance within Fine Gael. Although some senior figures are open to the idea, many TDs are against it and argue that the party should rebuild in Opposition after almost a decade in power.

It has also provoked opposition within the wider Fine Gael organisation, with calls for Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin to attempt to form a government

On Sunday night, Dublin city councillor Ray McAdam, who is close to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, called on Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and the Greens to form a coalition capable of forming a Dáil majority.

Speaking ahead of the Fine Gael meeting, a group of newly elected party TDs repeated Mr Varadkar’s position that the onus falls on Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil to form a government.

Neale Richmond of Dublin Rathdown, Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill of Dún Laoghaire, Alan Dillon of Mayo and Emer Higgins of Dublin Mid West arrived together at Leinster House.

Mr Richmond said: “There is a lot to discuss. A lot of people are trying to rush things. Ultimately Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil got the biggest votes, it is their prerogative to go out and try and form a government.

“We won’t be found wanting in any regard.”