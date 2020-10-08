Sinn Féin is riding high, but the Government? It’s eating soup with a fork

Inside Politics: Fianna Fáil in throes of identity crisis compounded by lousy start to government

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Harry McGee
Taoiseach Micheál Martin announcing the new green deal. Photograph: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announcing the new green deal. Photograph: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire.

We are reminded of one of the great put-downs of Irish politics when looking at the findings of this morning’s Irish Times opinion poll.

It was made by Fine Gael TD (and Galway football legend) John Donnellan about then Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes: “If it was raining soup, he would be holding a fork.”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.