Sinn Féin is riding high, but the Government? It’s eating soup with a fork
Inside Politics: Fianna Fáil in throes of identity crisis compounded by lousy start to government
Taoiseach Micheál Martin announcing the new green deal. Photograph: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire.
We are reminded of one of the great put-downs of Irish politics when looking at the findings of this morning’s Irish Times opinion poll.
It was made by Fine Gael TD (and Galway football legend) John Donnellan about then Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes: “If it was raining soup, he would be holding a fork.”