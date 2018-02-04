Sinn Féin censures TD and suspends councillor for six months

Sinn Féin has suspended one of its councillors over what the party said were “ongoing issues” in the Dublin North West constituency.

In a statement, the party’s national chairman, Declan Kearney, said: “These [issues] have been examined Sinn Féin, and the Ard Chomhairle have made a number of recommendations.

“Following a complaint from a fellow councillor, Councillor Noeleen Reilly has been suspended from the party for six months.”

The statement added: “With regard to complaints by Councillor Noeleen Reilly about comments in the media by Dessie Ellis, TD, he will be censured by the party.”

Responding, Mr Ellis said he accepted the Ard Chomhairle’s decision and apologised for comments made in the media about Cllr Reilly.

“I now want to move on to represent the people of Dublin North West and to build the party locally,” he said in a statement.

Mr Ellis (64) was a long time republican activist before he became a TD. He was a member of the IRA and was convicted for possession of explosives in 1983, having been extradited from the US. The court heard that he had been in possession of multiple power-timer units for IRA bombs, including those suspected of being used in the Hyde Park and Regent’s Park bomb attacks in London.

Suspected by the authorities in Dublin and London of being a leading bombmaker for the IRA, he was later extradited to Britain to face trial on similar charges. During his UK trial in 1991, he said he had helped check the circuit boards of IRA devices, but for use in Northern Ireland only. He was eventually acquitted.

He became a councillor for the Finglas area for Sinn Féin and was elected for the constituency of Dublin North West in 2011, retaining his seat in 2016.

Ms Reilly who lives in Poppintree holds a BCommerce degree from University College Dublin and is a qualified chartered accountant.

According to a Sinn Féin website profile of her, she has been a member of the party since 2000 and was elected to Dublin City Council for the Ballymun Ward in May 2014.