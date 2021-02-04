Sinn Féin apology sought over ‘outrageous’ Dáil communication

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has sought an apology from Sinn Féin saying he will not be “dictated to” after a party official contacted him to complain about Dáil proceedings.

The row blew up at Thursday’s Business Committee meeting.

It comes after a dispute between Leas Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly and Sinn Féin TDs during questions on promised legislation on Wednesday.

Ms Connolly rejected attempts by Sinn Féin TDs to raise what they argued were points of order during the debate as they sought slots to pose questions to the Government.

Later in the day, Ms Connolly raised concern that TDs approached her after the debate, though she did not specify who they were or what party they were from.

“I want to say something in relation to the Order of Business and TDs approaching me. There’s a pandemic and the closeness of the contact is unacceptable,” she said.

“There is an open and accountable list [on what Dáil questions to take]. So for TDs to – allegations is a strong word - it’s distasteful, okay?

“It is absolutely distasteful what happened here earlier on. I’ll just leave it at that.”

A Sinn Féin official wrote to the Ceann Comhairle to raise the issue of what happened during questions on promised legislation on Wednesday, and the issue was discussed at the Business Committee on Thursday.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl is said to have described the communication from the Sinn Féin official as “outrageous”. He said he would not be “dictated to” and sought an apology from Sinn Féin for the correspondence.

A spokeswoman for the Ceann Comhairle said Mr Ó Fearghaíl would not be commenting on the incident. She said proceedings of the Business Committee were confidential.

Sinn Féin has been contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.

Ms Connolly returned to the issue of social distancing at the beginning of Dáil proceedings on Thursday morning, saying: “Just before we start. It is very difficult when people, when TDs approach as we are just starting into the prayer and starting the session. I’m just reminding you there is a pandemic and there is a distance to be kept. That’s number one.

“Number two when the Ceann Comhairle or Leas Cheann Comhairle is approached as we start the session, it is extremely difficult to concentrate on what’s in hand.

“So I’m going to start the session and then if TDs wish to put their names on questions on promised legislation, I will take their names as best I can,” she said.