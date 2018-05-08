Simon Harris criticises ‘disgusting’ abortion posters using his photograph

Minister for Health Simon Harris has criticised graphic imagery posted in his constituency using his image and Fine Gael branding.

The poster campaign features a picture of Mr Harris on what looks like a Fine Gael election poster. Behind the Minister, there is an image of what appears to be an aborted foetus.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Mr Harris said his family and friends were very upset at the posters in Bray, Co Wicklow. He had seen them on his way to work, he said.

The posters, pictured below (warning: picture contains graphic imagery), do not identify who erected them, which is in breach of the electoral laws.

Mr Harris later tweeted: “Thanks to those who contacted me about disgusting posters which have been put up across my constituency today. I saw them on way to work.

“Have too much important work to do to give this time but want you to know it only makes me all the more determined to work #togetherforyes.”

The Minister is advocating a Yes vote in the forthcoming referendum and has pledged to introduce legislation to allow for access to abortions up to 12 weeks and in exceptional circumstances thereafter.

It is understood Wicklow County Council is taking the posters down and complaints have been made to An Garda Síochána.

Sinn Féin’s health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly expressed her disgust at the posters and claimed it showed the No side was losing the argument.

The posters have been placed outside primary schools and on the main street of Bray.

Speaking at the launch of the Grandparents for Repeal campaign in Dublin, former Labour TD for Wicklow Liz McManus said the images were “certainly very disturbing and unsettling”.

She said she had been subjected twice to “poison pen smear campaigns” during elections. The first time it had happened, her vote went up, she said.

“I feel, essentially, people are decent. They are not going to be frightened into casting their vote in a particular way simply because somebody is trying to frighten them,” she said.

Ms McManus said it was “actually disgraceful that children are being exposed to these things”.

“But when it comes to adults, I don’t believe that people are swayed by such graphic images. In a sense, you have a feeling that there’s a desperation on the other side that’s actually resorting to this kind of scare tactic.”

At the same event, Gemma Hussey, a former minister and Fine Gael TD for Wicklow said she believed the “shocking” poster would “do Simon Harris good”.

“I don’t think it will be helpful. Somebody very stupid has designed it.”