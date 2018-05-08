Simon Harris criticises ‘disgusting’ abortion posters using his image

Minister for Health Simon Harris has criticised graphic imagery posted in his constituency using his image and Fine Gael branding.

The poster campaign features a picture of Mr Harris on what looks like a Fine Gael election poster. Behind the Minister, there is an image of what appears to be an aborted foetus.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Mr Harris said his family and friends were very upset at the posters in Bray, Co Wicklow. He had seen them on his way to work, he said.

The posters, pictured below (warning: image contains graphic imagery), do not identify who erected them, which is in breach of the electoral laws.

Mr Harris later tweeted: “Thanks to those who contacted me about disgusting posters which have been put up across my constituency today. I saw them on way to work.

One of the posters pictured in Bray, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Aaron McAllorum

“Have too much important work to do to give this time but want you to know it only makes me all the more determined to work #togetherforyes.”

The Minister is advocating a Yes vote in the forthcoming referendum and has pledged to introduce legislation to allow for access to abortions up to 12 weeks and in exceptional circumstances thereafter.

It is understood Wicklow County Council is taking the posters down and complaints have been made to An Garda Síochána.

Sinn Féin’s health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly expressed her disgust at the posters and claimed it showed the No side was losing the argument.

The posters have been placed outside primary schools and on the main street of Bray.